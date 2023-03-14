The Last of Us creator explains why he “doesn’t care” about Part 2 hate

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann has explained why he doesn’t care about the hate geared towards TLoU Part 2.

TLoU’s second chapter had a rough go of it in the months leading up to launch, thanks in no small part to leaked details that were taken out of context.

It didn’t help that a fan-favorite character died in the opening act, later followed by players spending a good chunk of the game playing as said character’s killer.

While many appreciated Naughty Dog’s storytelling risks in this regard, others were beside themselves with hate for the direction taken. And, unfortunately, much of it culminated in the project’s cast and crew sitting on the receiving end of online abuse.

With HBO’s TLoU greenlit for a Season 2, those who know the games are already debating what lies in wait for the sophomore effort in terms of story and character.

Co-creator Neil Druckmann addresses hate for TLoU Part 2

Neil Druckmann addressed this very topic during a recent sitdown with GQ, telling the publication of his indifference towards the negative reaction to Part 2.

When asked if he thinks TV audiences will be similarly angry about the next chapter, Druckmann had this to say: “I guess, to go back to the earlier [Todd Phillips] quote from [showrunner] Craig [Mazin], which is like… I don’t care.

“How they react is how they react, that is completely outside of our control. So how do we make the best TV show version of that story? That’s the problem that we wrestle with every day.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment Abby was the subject of much hate in TLoU Part 2

Showrunner Craig Mazin added his take on the potential drama as well, stating that the show moving someone to rage or disappointment is preferable to viewers feeling nothing.

Mazin told GQ, in part: “To the extent that the storylines move people to rage, confusion, or disappointment or anger. Well that, I suppose, is preferable to the worst possible outcome, which is indifference.”

For now, next to nothing is known about what the pair have planned for The Last of Us Season 2.

However, Druckmann and Mazin did not elsewhere in the GQ interview that Part 2’s story will be told over the course of more than one season. Fans can also look forward to unspecified beats being expanded upon and enriched.