TLOU fans mourn real-life date of Bill & Frank’s death on the show

Fans of HBO’s TLOU adaptation mourn characters Bill and Frank on the day the couple died in the TV universe.

HBO’s adaption of The Last of Us took several creative liberties with respect to the story and characters. One of the more notable changes revolved around the Bill and Frank relationship.

In the 2013 game, Bill and Frank were partners – and presumed lovers – who went their separate ways. Frank later took his own life, likely doing so to prevent himself from turning into one of the infected. Bill doesn’t learn of his former partner’s fate until he finds the body when doing a favor for Joel and Ellie.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Season 1, Episode 3 of the show paints an entirely different picture of the pair’s union. Bill and Frank meet during the apocalypse, fall in love, and have their spats but, ultimately, enjoy several years of their lives as a happy couple.

TLOU fans honor Bill and Frank’s love story on August 29

This particular episode, entitled ‘A Long, Long Time,’ has since earned Murray Bartlett (Frank) and Nick Offerman (Bill) Emmy nominations. In addition to the Television Academy, it’s clear their performances also resonated with viewers.

Article continues after ad

Near the end of the episode, the couple spends one final day together, with a sick Frank electing to end his life on his own terms. They get married, eat a fine meal, and then drift away into the next life side-by-side in a scene that’s as acclaimed as the show itself.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As fans on social media have noted, all of this took place in-universe on August 29, 2023. The note Joel and Ellie read upon arriving at their home features the date in question scrawled on top.

Article continues after ad

TLOU fans on TikTok are similarly remembering Bill and Frank on this day. User @alisbookshelf_ shared a video of herself in mourning, while Ellie’s reading of the note plays in the background. Another user, @thatonereallytallgirl_ shared a similar video on her TikTok page.

For now, TLOU faithful patiently await Season 2, though production remains on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

It’s possible the series won’t return until 2025 at the earliest. When it does, the story is expected to cover the events of The Last of Us Part 2 – at least in part, given the second game’s length.

Article continues after ad