The Last of Us star Nick Offerman says prequel series has been pitched to HBO

Hollywood star Nick Offerman claims to have pitched a Last of Us spinoff series to HBO, one that would serve as a prequel to Bill’s appearance in Season 1.

HBO’s adaptation of Naughty Dog’s smash hit The Last of Us broke barriers for PlayStation and set new records for HBO alike. The monstrously successful debut season kept millions of fans hooked from start to finish, with many wondering what comes next.

While we know Season 2 is set to begin production very soon, key details have all been kept under wraps. From the casting of Abby to just how closely it may follow the events of Part 2, it all remains a mystery for now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though before we even get there, it appears those involved in the first season are eager to do much more than just a follow-up. In fact, Nick Offerman, the actor responsible for breathing life into Bill’s story in the acclaimed Long, Long Time episode, has allegedly pitched an entire prequel series to the suits at HBO.

Hot off the presses after winning her first-ever Emmy Award for his portrayal of Bill, Offerman spoke with media backstage to share some of his ambitions moving forward.

Article continues after ad

While far from signed on any dotted line, it appears he’s eager to do more with the character through HBO, saying “It has certainly been pitched,” when asked on a return to the role.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they meet each other,” he said in regard to Bill and Frank. Then joking, “It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideals. We’ll just see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with.”

Article continues after ad

For the time being, it’s clear nothing is set in stone. Though it appears Offerman isn’t the only one eager to see the HBO adaptation spinoff in ways the games haven’t.

HBO Bill and Frank stole the hearts of millions in The Last of Us, episode 3.

Speaking with The Wrap last year, showrunner Craig Mazin said the door is wide open for potential spin-offs, shows that “may draw from these characters or that world. I have no issue with it whatsoever, and I’m sure Neil would be interested as well.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So could a Bill and Frank prequel be the first of these spinoff projects? It certainly seems possible with all parties open to the idea. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what HBO decides.