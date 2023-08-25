The Last of Us showrunner is “interested” in spin-off series at HBO

Given HBO’s record-shattering success with The Last of Us, showrunner Craig Mazin has gone on record to share that open to the idea of spin-offs and is “interested” in seeing more stories brought to life in Naughty Dog’s universe.

When The Last of Us aired earlier this year, it raised the bar for HBO. In establishing new viewership peaks, even topping the likes of House of the Dragon, with millions watching along weekly, the live-action adaptation became a juggernaut in its own right.

Re-telling Naughty Dog’s 2013 video game, the first season followed the journey of Joel and Ellie and they traveled across post-apocalyptic North America. And while the main storyline is far from over, with not only Season 2 in the works, but perhaps multiple seasons beyond that, it appears even more could soon be in the pipeline.

While nothing is yet concrete, showrunner Craig Mazin has assured he’s more than eager to support any new crossover series in the years to come, claiming both he and franchise creator Neil Druckmann would be “interested” in seeing the universe expand.

HBO While Joel and Ellie are central to The Last of Us, that’s not to say the door is closed on possible spinoffs focusing on other lead characters.

“We haven’t talked about that specifically because we’re so focused on just telling this main narrative,” Mazin said in an interview with The Wrap. But even though it’s not currently on their plate, they’re “not against the idea of other shows that may draw from these characters or that world.

“I don’t know how much more ‘The Last of Us’ I personally would be able to do. I mean, these shows are so big, I’m sort of burning one of the precious few remaining decades I have on telling this story. But in principle, I have no issue with it whatsoever. And I’m sure Neil would be interested as well.”

Exactly what story might be told, when it would be set, and who it might follow, is anyone’s guess for now. No plans are yet in motion and nothing has been discussed beyond Season 2 itself. But for the right story, in the right setting, with the right set of characters, Mazin is all for it.

“If there was something that made sense, then I don’t see why not,” he said. “My great hope is that if there is anything like that, that it’s done with as much care and respect and love as what we are applying to this series right now.”

So for now, don’t hold your breath on seeing more live-action Last of Us in the near future. But should any particular ideas gain traction behind the scenes – perhaps one involving Ish, if we had any say in the matter – it certainly sounds as though the team responsible for the main show is more than willing to help get it over the line.