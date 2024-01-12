The Last of Us fans praise Dina Season 2 casting as the “perfect choice”

The Last of Us fans are excited over the news that Isabela Merced will portray Dina in HBO’s Season 2, calling her casting the “perfect” choice for the role.

The Last of Us Season 1 was one of the biggest TV shows of 2022, smashing records for HBO and proving once and for all that the video game adaptation curse is a thing of the past.

As development for Season 2 ramps up, fans have been eagerly anticipating the casting announcements from the next wave of main characters. With the cast for Abby, Jesse and Dina all being confirmed in the past week.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And while fans have been sharing their excitement and thoughts on the casting for all three of these characters, the announcement that Isabela Merced will portray Dina has been greatly praised by fans.

In The Last of Us Part II, Dina serves as the main companion for Ellie and later, the two enter a relationship and even help co-parent Dina’s child JJ.

As such, the casting for Dina was one fans were the most excited to discover. All across Twitter, audiences have been sharing their reactions to Isabela Merced’s casting, many calling the decision the “perfect” choice.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One Twitter user wrote, “Great casting for Dina role” while another added, “Fav lesbian couple.”

Article continues after ad

Another also pointed out how Merced has managed to win two major roles, stating “Wow, she is booked and busy! Hawkgirl and now Dina!”

Merced has already spoken out in regards to confirmation of her casting, telling fans “Let the love story begin” in regards to Dina’s and Ellie’s romantic dynamic throughout the second game.

The Last of Us season 2 does not yet have a release date, however, Ellie actor Bella Ramsy has confirmed that scripts are done and that the team is full steam ahead and into production.