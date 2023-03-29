Naughty Dog says they are ‘actively investigating’ The Last of Us PC port issues

The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog has stated via a tweet that their team is actively investigating the multiple issues with the game’s recent PC port.

The Last of Us is arguably one of the best narrative games players have had the opportunity to partake in. With an insanely high average Metacritic score of 88, it’s become a beloved game for many, even spawning a wildly successful TV series.

Unfortunately, many were unable to enjoy the games when they were originally released, as they were exclusively on Playstation consoles, leaving Xbox and PC players behind.

Fortunately for PC users, the port for the first game was recently released on Steam. This Steam release ended up receiving rather negative feedback from players, with some even calling it the “single worst PC port”.

Naughty Dog addresses negative player feedback about Last of Us PC port

Developer of the series Naughty Dog has since taken to Twitter to address the negativity surrounding the PC port. Naughty Dog has noted that they’re heard PC player concerns and are actively investigating the multiple issues that have been reported to them.

They went on to explain that their team is prioritizing updates and will be looking to address the issues in the upcoming patches.

Alongside this tweet, Naughty Dog has asked players to submit tickets to their website for any issues they encounter within the game.

Whilst it’s incredibly unfortunate that the PC port of The Last of Us isn’t currently up to scratch, Twitter users have praised Naughty Dog for their transparency and swift response to the issues.

Many have blamed Iron Galaxy for the poor performance of the port, however, Naughty Dog has not come forward to address these claims.

It’s highly likely that The Last of Us will be worked on for the time being, with patches and updates coming in the near future to fix up the stability of the game. However, until that time, it might be a better idea to stay away until the issues are eventually resolved.