Microsoft Store leak suggests Tekken 8 will release in early 2024

A since-deleted Microsoft Store listing suggests Tekken 8 will release on PC and consoles in the early part of 2024.

Officially unveiled during PlayStation’s September 2022 State of Play broadcast, Tekken 8 has come in and out of the spotlight on several occasions in recent months.

Bandai Namco’s unveiled quite a bit about the eagerly-anticipated fighter, too, with much of the roster and new gameplay mechanics already confirmed.

Earlier this year, in fact, developers hosted a gameplay deep-dive stream, outlining the latest mechanics-based changes. But, oddly enough, information about the next Tekken game’s release date remains under lock and key. That may have just changed due to a retailer leak, though.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to reputable leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia, the Microsoft Store page for Tekken 8 briefly featured the title’s early 2024 due date.

The listing’s since been shut down, but there’s now reason to believe the new Tekken entry will hit PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms next year on January 26, 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Aggiornamenti Lumia relayed the information in the following Twitter posts:

While the listing’s sudden disappearance may lend more credence to the leak’s accuracy, Bandai Namco itself remains mum about Tekken 8’s release.

Article continues after ad

And when concrete information will actually surface is anyone’s guess at this point. News could emerge sooner rather than later, though. After all, Bandai Namco is attending Gamescom 2023, with Tekken 8 listed as part of its robust lineup of games.

Article continues after ad

The Cologne, Germany-based tradeshow will last from August 23 to August 27. However, the Geoff Keighley-hosted Opening Night Live will likely pack in a few surprises on August 22, as well.