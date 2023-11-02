Tekken 8 gets yet another newcomer in French swordfighter Victor Chevalier

Fans are bursting with excitement after Tekken 8 revealed its latest character, newcomer Victor Chevalier, voiced by famous French actor Vincent Cassel.

Tekken 8 is gearing up for release in January 2024. Already, a slew of playable characters have been revealed for the upcoming fighting game title, the latest of which was femme fatale Zafina.

On November 2, 2023, Tekken unleashed yet another fighter who’s coming to the fray — this one a completely new entrant in the series.

Frenchman Victor Chevalier bursts onto the scene wearing a clean white suit and wielding a special sword glowing with some kind of energy.

Tekken’s newest fighter is voiced by Vincent Cassel, a longtime fighting game fan

Armed with a gun, a futuristic sword, and dual knives, Chevalier is clearly a trained warrior with the fashion to match his esteemed position as the founder of the UN’s Independent Forces.

According to Bandai Namco, Chevalier also founded and trained the Raven Force, which explains his confrontation with Raven seen in his reveal trailer.

That’s not all; Chevalier also boasts a celebrity voice actor in Vincent Cassel, best known for his role in Black Swan.

Cassel himself expressed excitement at getting to voice a character in the Tekken franchise, saying in a statement: “I discovered TEKKEN in the 1990s and I really started picking it up when Eddy Gordo was introduced. He was doing capoeira and back then, so did I, so I was only playing with him.”

“What I like about Victor Chevalier is the fact that it’s a French character in such an internationally known game. In addition to that, he is very sophisticated and promotes, through how he is and how he dresses, a certain idea of French elegance. This, and the fact that I had been called to voice Victor, led me to be interested in the character.”

Fans are pretty excited about this latest entry to the Tekken franchise online, with one player even dubbing him the “French John Wick.”

We’ll just have to see how he stacks up to the rest of the competition come January — but he’s already looking like a fairly strong pick as time ticks down to release.