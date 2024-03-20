Your next OLED TV could be saved from burn-in with this breakthrough

Pixel burn-in is the biggest issue with OLED panels, but research hints that this could soon be a thing of the past.

Anyone looking to buy a device with an OLED panel – TV, monitor, phone, or handheld, has been bothered by the pixel burn-in issue. Though various people have various theories about it, the latest research suggests that the burn-in problem could be history soon.

This breakthrough, achieved by researchers at the University of Cambridge, suggests that the longevity of blue OLEDs, which are a critical part of any RGB display, has been a cause of concern for a long time.

It further states, the researchers have produced blue light-emitting diodes with better efficiency and stability. These diodes are capable of suppressing undesirable energy transfer, thus resulting in a longer shelf life.

In a nutshell, this means that these new OLEDs will be easy to produce, consume less energy, have a longer life span, and, most importantly, eliminate the burn-in issue.

That said, this breakthrough will directly impact products like TVs, monitors, laptop displays, smartphones, and any other device that uses an OLED panel.

Critical breakthrough as OLEDs about to democratise

LG

While this is still a research project, mass development is a distant dream. However, it could play a significant role in ensuring a wider adoption of OLED panels. Unfortunately, users already invested in OLED devices must follow the best practices to avoid burn-in.

Currently, devices with OLED panels have had a premium price tag. Users have remained slightly apprehensive about buying products that may show signs of aging faster than the competition.

Increasing the production capacity of manufacturers like LG, Samsung, BOE, and more, will make OLED panels affordable and more widely adopted. This itself makes this research critically important and well-timed.