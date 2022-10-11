Meta Quest Pro officially announced, coming October 25 for $1499

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

The Meta Quest Pro has been officially announced, the high-end VR headset will launch on October 25 2022 for $1499.

The Meta Quest Pro has been officially announced during Meta Connect 2022, the company finally officially announced its brand-new high-end VR headset.

Mark Zuckerberg stated that the headset was created for “collaboration and creativity”.

Previously known as Project Cambria, the Meta Quest Pro seeks to deliver a high-end VR experience. It has with both face and eye-tracking baked into the headset. The Meta Quest Pro will also make use of a brand-new, sleek-looking design and Qualcomm XR2+ processor.

The Quest Pro will undoubtedly be more powerful than the Quest 2, and will also tap into a higher-end market. In addition to sporting a brand-new look, it’ll have a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing for buttery smooth operation.

Meta Quest Pro is the future of mainstream VR

Priced at $1499, and releasing on October 25, the headset looks to dominate the VR market with higher-end features. The headset will have a high-resolution display, in addition to using brand-new pancake lenses. These new features will make for a better VR experience, which will help the front of the headset look slightly less bulky.

The headset will also come with brand-new controllers, which will rely on infrared tracking cameras. This is a huge step up, as it will also allow for more accurate hand tracking throughout the experience, too.

We expect that the Meta Quest Pro will also be compatible with all of the titles currently in the ecosystem. So, your purchases will carry over to the brand-new headset. Luckily, there are already oodles of games to dig into.

Its price point may be divisive to some users, but it is also positioned firmly in the high-end. For those looking for something cheaper, check out Quest 2. The Meta Quest 3 is still some time away, so be sure to stay tuned for more.