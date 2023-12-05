Windows update hijacks printers worldwide by renaming them

Microsoft has confirmed that a buggy update was the culprit behind renaming printers from any maker to HP LaserJet M101-106.

Some Windows 10 and 11 users were shocked when the latest Windows update renamed their printers to HP’s Laserjet printers and installed the HP Smart App automatically on their PCs. This was reported by users who didn’t even have any HP printers in the first place.

Furthermore, the bug also changed the names and icons of the printers already installed on these computers. Users also faced an error message “No tasks are available for this page” when they tried double-clicking the printer icon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After remaining tightlipped initially, Microsoft confirmed the issue and said:

“Printing processes are not expected to be affected by this issue.

“As a result, it should be possible to queue printing jobs as usual and other features such as copying or scanning.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The software giant also stated that the issue concerns printer configurations on systems with access to the Microsoft Store. Hence, the Windows 10 and 11-powered computers that do not have access to the Microsoft Store remain unaffected.

Article continues after ad

The bug has impacted all Windows 10 and 11 versions, including consumer and server editions, including virtual machines.

Microsoft printer blunder has no signs of fix yet

Microsoft has identified this as a known issue in version 22H2 and is investigating it with its partners. Unfortunately, there is no temporary fix or workaround to this problem.

Article continues after ad

However, the good part is that since the printing processes are not expected to be affected, you should be able to queue printing jobs or use additional features, such as copying or scanning. Whether you have the Microsoft Store app installed on your PC or not.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, users who see the HP bloatware installed on their PCs and do not have such a printer can uninstall the app.