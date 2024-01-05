We can’t stop drooling over this gorgeous FF14 PC case but there’s one problem

Final Fantasy XIV is a massively successful MMORPG, and now players can pre-order a PC case that features beautiful artwork from the game. There is, however, a catch.

The saga that told the story of the battle between the Goddess of Light Hydaelyn against God of Darkness Zodiark reached its conclusion with the end of the Endwalker expansion of Final Fantasy 14, marking the end of an era for the hugely successful MMORPG. A collaboration between Square Enix and PC accessory company Elsa Galuda lets players own a PC case that commemorates this epic battle between light and dark – but only in Japan.

The beautiful PC case sports a sleek front panel featuring the iconic Final Fantasy 14 meteor logo and a quote from Hydaelyn that says “Follow Your Light.”. One side panel is glass, with the gorgeous artwork of Goddess Hydaelyn on the glass, while the slate gray metal panel on the other side is adorned with the image of Dark God Zodiark. A dual rear fan beams a soft blue light through the casing, adding to the ethereal appearance of the case.

The battle between light and dark

Despite initial appearances, this is not just a case. Elsa Galuda has packed this case with high-end components so Warriors of Light can enjoy Final Fantasy 14 at maximum settings. The highest-spec model of the PC comes with an Intel Core i9-1300F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 64GB of DDR5 RAM, as well as a copy of Windows 11 Home. Needless to say, it should run Final Fantasy 14 absolutely fine.

That isn’t the end to the included goodies, as the PC has a custom start-up screen, and two pieces of desktop wallpaper featuring original artwork. Software to manage the RGB lighting of the case also comes pre-installed. This beautiful and powerful PC is only available in Japan and will cost a pretty penny at 554,800 Yen, which is roughly equivalent to $3,800 for the high-end model.

Fans lucky enough to be attending Final Fantasy XIV Fanfest in Japan might be able to get a look at this PC, and it will quite likely be on display there.