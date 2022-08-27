Steam Deck 2 being planned despite backorders for the original

According to Valve, the company plans to release a Steam Deck 2 in the future, with the hopes of making the handheld a multi-generational product.

Valve’s Steam Deck handheld received positive reviews across the industry on release, praising the handheld’s power and overall potential.

With the Steam Deck in incredibly high demand, Valve has redoubled its efforts to boost production which has helped with the extremely delayed ship times.

It seems that positive reception reassured Valve, as the company revealed it is already planning further iterations of the Steam Deck for the future.

Valve planning Steam Deck iterations

Valve Valve’s Steam Deck is already incredibly flexible, with the company promising future iterations to be even more “open.”

The news comes from Valve itself, which wrote, designed, and published a free eBook about the development of the Steam Deck and much more.

In this eBook, the company said, “In the future, Valve will follow up on this product with improvements and iterations to hardware and software, bringing new versions of Steam Deck to market.”

If that weren’t clear enough, Valve goes on to explain that they view the handheld as a “multi-generational product line.”

“We will learn from the Steam Community about new uses for our hardware…and we will build new versions to be even more open and capable than the first version of Steam Deck has been.”

Valve / Steam One of the biggest criticisms of the Steam Deck was its poor battery life, which Valve would need to remedy in future iterations.

While it’s great to hear that Valve is already planning further iterations of Steam Deck down the line, it does seem a bit early to announce these plans.

Considering the company has been struggling to fulfill back orders thanks to ongoing parts shortages among other things, talk of a new version may seem premature.

Still, Valve also directly compares the Steam Deck to PCs, which are built upon in iterations over years and years.

While it’s still unclear what the future of Steam Deck will hold, Valve seems to think it has a bright future ahead of it.