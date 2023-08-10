TikToker gets Fortnite running on tiny Galaxy Flip cover screen

Tech focused TikToker Milesabovetech left his viewers excited after revealing that you can in fact play Fortnite on the cover screen of Samsung’s new Flip 5 device.

Announced on July 26, 2023, Samsung’s latest rendition of their popular Flip line of phones becomes available to users on August 11.

Milesabovetech, a TikToker who recieved the device in person during Samsung Unpacked, has been showcasing various features of the device to his nearly 700k followers.

In his latest video, Miles answered a question from one of his viewers and revealed that you can in fact play Fortnite on the cover screen of the Samsung Z Flip 5.

Yes, you can play Fortnite Mobile on the Flip 5

Posted on August 9, Milesabovetech replied to one of his viewers who had asked if you can play Fortnite Mobile on the cover screen of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5.

“Im actually not sure if you can because the app isn’t technically on the app store,” he replied.

However, Miles was quickly able to download it from Epic’s own store and add it to the launcher for the Flip 5’s cover screen. After realizing you can open it and play the game, he was ecstatic.

Miles’ viewers quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on the findings, with many thinking it’s pretty cool.

“I still play cod mobile on my flip3 cover screen. its fun,” one user replied.

Another said: “Imagine scrolling through TikTok and seeing that you died to that.”

“That’s actually pretty chill, prob really nice for idle games” a third fan replied.

That’s not the only game you can play on the cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, either. Miles also shared a video of him playing Call of Duty Mobile on the cover screen of Samsungs latest device.