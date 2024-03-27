Marvel vs Capcom arcade machine gets $300 discount in Best Buy bargain

Relive your favorite fighting game moments at home, with the Arcade1Up Marvel vs Capcom arcade table, which has just received a $300 discount at Best Buy.

Back in the day, home consoles were the closest we could ever get to the dream of having an arcade in our own home. The loud cabinets of your local arcade were not something you could easily fit in your house, or even afford to begin with.

Arcade1Up, however, has been making those dreams a reality, with cabinets like the Marvel vs Capcom Head-to-Head arcade table, which has received a $300 discount at Best Buy.

The Marvel vs Capcom arcade table brings one of the best fighting games straight to your home. The 29-inch high table features gorgeous art from some of the best Marvel vs Capcom characters and has two control panels so you can go head-to-head, just as the name suggests.

Perfect for a gaming room, the Marvel vs Capcom arcade table has two speakers on each side and a stunning 17-inch color LCD screen in the center. While you win round after round against friends and family, the arcade table even has a protective clear top to protect the display from any spills.

Arcade1Up has gone the extra mile to load up the arcade table with not just Marvel vs Capcom, but seven other games. Marvel fans especially will get a kick out of having X-Men: Children of the Atom, X-Men vs Street Fighter, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and more, right at their fingertips.

This gorgeous arcade table is loaded with games and brings the nostalgia of the arcade home but without the high price point. The Marvel vs Capcom Head-to-Head arcade table is perfect for Marvel and Capcom fans, so if you’ve got the room and are looking for some retro fighter action, this might be your best bet.

