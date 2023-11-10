These Bose 700 headphones are at an all-time low before Black Friday

Looking for early Black Friday deals on headphones? The Bose 700 headphones are available for $120 cheaper than the regular price at multiple retailers.

If you’ve been eyeing the premium Bose 700 headphones but are waiting for the right time to grab them, your wait is finally over. Ahead of Black Friday, a couple of retailers are offering a massive $120 discount on their flagship noise-canceling headphones. At just $179, this is the lowest price the highly-rated Bose 700 has ever been available for.

Whether you want to tune out the world during your daily commute or get lost in your favorite playlists and podcasts, the Bose 700 delivers an incredible listening experience. Take advantage of this chance to save big on one of the best available headphones.

Priced at $299, the Bose 700 has consistently topped lists as one of the best noise-canceling headphones under $300. So, a $120 discount bringing them down to just $179 is an unbelievable deal you don’t want to pass up.

Bose headphones provide excellent noise cancelation and sound

Renowned for their cutting-edge noise-canceling technology and immersive sound quality, the Bose 700 headphones are a top-tier choice for audio enthusiasts.

What sets the Bose 700 apart is its adaptive four-microphone system, which isolates your voice during calls and effectively cancels out ambient noise. This ensures crystal-clear communication even in the noisiest environments. Additionally, the 11 levels of noise-canceling intensity give you the flexibility to choose the perfect setting for your current situation.

Comfort is paramount for extended listening sessions, and Bose understands this well. The Bose 700 headphones are sleek and modern, featuring plush ear cushions that comfortably envelop your ears. The headband is stylish and durable, ensuring these headphones withstand the test of time.

The Bose 700 also features intuitive touch controls and auto-pause sensors, so your audio automatically stops when you remove the headphones. You also get hands-free calling, in-line controls, and a handy carrying case.

Whether you’re a frequent traveler seeking solace in a chaotic world or someone who values pristine sound quality during work or leisure, the Bose 700 headphones deliver an unparalleled audio experience. With Black Friday just around the corner, now is the perfect time to snag these premium headphones at an incredible price.

