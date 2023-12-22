Bose’s excellent QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones are $100 cheaper

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is one of the best noise-cancelling headsets and this limited-time deal makes them extremely affordable

If you fancy getting a flagship pair of noise-canceling headphones, then the Bose QuietComfort 45 should be on the top of your shopping list.

These wireless headphones are now selling at a discount of $100 making them affordable like never before. Usually, these QC 45s sell for a sharp $329 a piece, however, Best Buy is running a limited-time deal. So, if you ever wanted to get a pair for yourselves, now is the time.

Sounds great and looks premium

The Bose QuietComfort 45, true to its name, offers a comfortable over-the-ear wearing experience while making the surroundings quiet whenever required.

The QC 45 is a segment-leading product that comes with a 22-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity, quick charge via USB-C, Active Noise Cancellation, and a carrying case to carry the headphones around safely.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphone is a great choice for listening to your favorite music, tuning into podcasts, taking calls, or even focusing on work.

These premium headphones are designed to be worn for longer durations and come with features like AI voice upscaling. It offers wireless connectivity over a fairly long range of 30 meters and also comes with a tangle-free cord in the box, in case you run out of juice.

Unlike most premium headphones, the QC 45 lacks support for a built-in AI assistant. However, it does come with a programmable button that lets you assign the one present on your phone and summon it whenever required.

