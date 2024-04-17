Steam Deck modder reveals unique way to massively increase storage by 15TB

A Steam Deck modder has found a way to add over 15TB of storage to their device without adding a ton of weight in the process.

The Steam Deck has made a name for itself as the most popular PC gaming handheld to date, but Valve has limited its storage options to a maximum of 1TB out of the box.

You can change the storage drive to something bigger with ease, but many compatible SSDs are limited to just a few terabytes of storage.

One Steam Deck modder has found a way to add a massive amount of storage to their device and did so without adding a ton of weight in the process.

In a post on the Steam Deck subreddit, modder AC2334 revealed that they created a pack to fit on the back of their device that extended their storage up to over 15.5TB of space.

Reddit: u/AC2334

The modder started with a hub that gives them access to various USB and SD Card slots, and quickly attached an external NVME drive to the back of that. It appears that they used another USB hub to extend the amount of ports available, and filled it up with SanDisk USB drives.

OP found a unique mount to attach and detach the kit from the Steam Deck and revealed in a gallery of photos that it adds less than a pound of weight to the 1.5lb Steam Deck.

They shared a photo of the file manager on the Steam Deck, and it totals up to over 15.5TB of space to install games.

However, storage isn’t the only thing added through this contraption, as the initial USB hub used to create it also offers ethernet for faster internet and HDMI for video out to a larger monitor.

There’s no doubt that it’s taking away from the handheld’s already short battery life, though, so plan on using your Steam Deck plugged into the wall if you intend on building something similar.