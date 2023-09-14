Steam Deck gets yet another sale to celebrate Steam’s 20th Anniversary

The Steam Deck has been marked down in price yet again, this time to celebrate Steam’s 20th anniversary.

Released back in February 2022, Valve’s Steam Deck has maintained its spot as one of the most popular handheld gaming systems worldwide.

Since then, the device has seen very few drops in price with the Steam Summer Sale marking the last time it’s been lower than MSRP.

To celebrate Steam’s 20th Anniversary, Valve has put the Steam Deck on sale yet again with up to 20% off.

Steam Deck marked down to celebrate Steam’s 20th anniversary

Revealed on September 14, 2023, by the Steam Deck X account — all three variations of the handheld are 20% off until September 21, 2023.

“Surprise! Steam Deck is joining the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Steam with up 20% off! From now until September 21st, all three editions of Steam Deck as well as the Dock are on sale,” they said.

Similar to when the handhelds were marked down during the Steam Summer Sale, they begin at 10% off and go all the way up to 20%.

64GB Steam Deck – 10% off – $359.10

256GB Steam Deck -15% off – $449.65

512GB Steam Deck – 20% off – $519.20

This makes the popular devices available back at their lowest price so far, which is much cheaper than the ASUS Rog Ally and Ayaneo options.

If you can’t purchase a Steam Deck during this sale, don’t worry, as the company also has refurbished devices available all the time for the same price.