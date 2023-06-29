Steam Deck gets massive price drop in Summer Sale

The Steam Summer Sale is here, and it brought a massive price drop to the Steam Deck with up to 20% savings.

Released in early 2022, Valve’s Steam Deck has skyrocketed in popularity with fans across the world thanks to its relatively low price and portability.

We gave it a bit of praise in our review, but more recently it seems the Asus ROG Ally has been giving it a fair bit of competition.

The Steam Summer Sale has officially started, and Valve was quick to provide massive savings to fans looking to buy the Steam Deck.

Valve brings massive sales to Steam Deck purchases

Available through the store, all three of the available Steam Deck bundles have been marked down in price.

The 64GB Steam Deck is the base model bundle, and it comes with a carrying case for your handheld. Regularly $399, Valve has marked it down 10% to bring it to just $359.10.

Steam Deck’s middle of the range bundle has 256GB of memory, and it comes with faster storage, a carrying case, and a Steam Community profile bundle. Regularly $529, it’s been marked down 15% to $449.65.

The most expensive version of the Steam Deck comes with 512GB of storage, upgraded glass, an exclusive carrying case, and exclusive themes for your Steam profile and virtual keyboard. Regularly $649, it’s been marked down to $519.20 which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen this version.

This sale is likely to bring more customers over the world of the Steam Deck, but how many it brings is unknown.

For more Tech and Gaming news, head over to check out our coverage.