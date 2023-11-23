Save $100 on this 2.1 JBL soundbar & subwoofer Amazon Black Friday deal

Looking to save a buck on getting a better audio setup for your TV this Black Friday? This JBL Bar 2.1 setup might be just what you need, and it’s $100 off right now.

Getting good audio from your TV doesn’t have to be a hassle, with so many TVs getting slimmer, the biggest thing that can be affected is usually its built-in speaker system. Luckily, this means that there are now a huge number of soundbars available right now, so you can amp up your audio quality without having to get a complicated setup.

JBL’s Bar 2.1 setup is not only a soundbar but also comes with a subwoofer to preserve bass quality on whatever content you might be enjoying. As a part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, it’s $100 off right now, the lowest-ever price that it’s been.

Why this is better than a standalone soundbar

Most soundbars will be able to deliver great mid-tones and high-end tones, but they always seem to falter at getting that rumbling, cinema-like bass response you might want. A Subwoofer is key to the whole setup. This effectively makes it manage to have a clearer bass tone, given its wireless form factor and size. Ideally, you’d want to place this below your soundbar in your media system.

It’ll ultimately end up being a much higher-end experience than a soundbar alone. The 300W rating of the system will not only make the latest TV and Movies sound great but will also make music sound good too.

JBL has even built-in Dolby Figital sound, ensuring that you get a cinema-quality experience after installation. The JBL surround option just makes it so much more immersive. Given the quality of their products we’ve tested before, you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

