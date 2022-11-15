Best Black Friday soundbar and speaker deals 2022: Bose, Sony & more

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

Looking for the Best Black Friday Soundbar deals? We’ve got you. If you’re getting a fancy TV this Black Friday, don’t skimp on the soundbar. Here are some of the best deals, including some additional speakers to go with them.

Soundbars and speakers are vital to your entertainment enjoyment. Gaming on the big TV is never better with the booming bass. They also fix a lot of issues with modern TVs.

Most modern TVs are thin beasts, excellent at producing wonderful images and 4K is getting cheaper and cheaper. The main issue is that they produce an awful sound. Why go all that way to set up this brand new, 4K TV during the Black Friday sales, only to have it essentially baby spew out a noise.

Instead, you want to give it some welly and ensure that you’re going to get something that is worthy of your new TV.

Below you’ll find the best early deals from Black Friday, from Bose to Sony. Where you get them from, is up to you.

Best Buy Black Friday soundbar and speaker deals

Best Buy’s offerings are incredibly in-depth already, even with the official Black Friday sale not having yet kicked off. You can save nearly $800 on some excellent, high-end speakers and more will be coming as time goes on.

Crutchfield soundbar and speaker deals

Crutchfield is a specialist store that has some dark horse deals. While mostly focused on audio equipment for cars, they pull through with some absolute killer price reductions across their broad range of products.