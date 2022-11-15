TechTech

Best Black Friday soundbar and speaker deals 2022: Bose, Sony & more

Looking for the Best Black Friday Soundbar deals? We’ve got you. If you’re getting a fancy TV this Black Friday, don’t skimp on the soundbar. Here are some of the best deals, including some additional speakers to go with them.

Soundbars and speakers are vital to your entertainment enjoyment. Gaming on the big TV is never better with the booming bass. They also fix a lot of issues with modern TVs.

Most modern TVs are thin beasts, excellent at producing wonderful images and 4K is getting cheaper and cheaper. The main issue is that they produce an awful sound. Why go all that way to set up this brand new, 4K TV during the Black Friday sales, only to have it essentially baby spew out a noise.

Instead, you want to give it some welly and ensure that you’re going to get something that is worthy of your new TV.

Below you’ll find the best early deals from Black Friday, from Bose to Sony. Where you get them from, is up to you.

Best Buy Black Friday soundbar and speaker deals

Best Buy’s offerings are incredibly in-depth already, even with the official Black Friday sale not having yet kicked off. You can save nearly $800 on some excellent, high-end speakers and more will be coming as time goes on.

Soundbar/SpeakerPriceWasSaving
Bose – Smart Soundbar 900 With Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant – Black799.99899.99100
Bose – Smart Soundbar 900 With Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant – White799.99899.99100
Definitive Technology – BP-9020 High Performance Home Theater Tower Speaker with Integrated 8” Powered Subwoofer – Black524.99749.99225
Definitive Technology – BP-9040 High Performance Home Theater Tower Speaker with Integrated 8” Powered Subwoofer – Black699.99999.99300
Definitive Technology – BP-9060 High Performance Home Theater Tower Speaker with Integrated 10” Powered Subwoofer – Black839.981199.98360
Definitive Technology – BP-9080X Bipolar Tower Speaker with Built-in 12″ Powered Subwoofer (455W), Front and Rear Arrays – Black1,399.991,999.99600.00
Definitive Technology – CS-9040 Center Channel Speaker with Integrated 8″ Bass Radiator – Black384.99549.99165
Definitive Technology – CS-9060 Center Channel Speaker with Integrated 8″ Powered Subwoofer – Black559.99799.99240
Definitive Technology – CS-9080 Center Channel Speaker with Integrated 8″ Powered Subwoofer – Black769.991099.99330
Definitive Technology – High-Performance 2-way Height Speaker Module – Black384.99549.99165
Definitive Technology – High-Performance 2-Way Surround Speaker – Black279.99399.99120
Definitive Technology SR-9040 10” Bipolar Surround Speaker, High Performance, Premium Sound Quality, Single – Black209.99299.9990
Denon Home 150 Wireless Speaker with HEOS Built-in AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth – Black199.98249.9850
Denon Home 150 Wireless Speaker with HEOS Built-in AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth – White199.98249.9850
Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker with HEOS Built-in AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth – Black399.98499.98100
Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker with HEOS Built-in AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth – White399.98499.98100
Denon Home 350 Wireless Speaker with HEOS Built-in AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth – Black499.98699.98200
Denon Home 350 Wireless Speaker with HEOS Built-in AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth – White499.98699.98200
Denon – Home Sound Bar 550 with 3D Audio, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X, Built-in HEOS & Alexa – Black499.99649.99150
Denon – Home Wireless Subwoofer with Built-in HEOS – Black499.99599.99100
KEF – Q Series 5.25″ 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) – Satin Black299.98599.98300
KEF – Q Series 5.25″ 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) – Satin White299.98599.98300
KEF – Q Series 5.25″ 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) – Walnut299.98599.98300
KEF – Q Series 6.5″ 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) – Satin Black499.98749.98250
KEF – Q Series 6.5″ 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) – Satin White499.98749.98250
KEF – Q Series 6.5″ 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) – Walnut499.98749.98250
KEF – R11 Series Passive 3-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Black Gloss2,399.992999.99600.00
KEF – R11 Series Passive 3-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Walnut2,399.992999.99600.00
KEF – R11 Series Passive 3-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – White Gloss2,399.992999.99600.00
KEF – R3 Series Passive 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) – Black Gloss1,699.982199.98500.00
KEF – R3 Series Passive 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) – Walnut1,699.982199.98500.00
KEF – R3 Series Passive 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) – White Gloss1,699.982,199.98500.00
KEF – R5 Series Passive 3-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Black Gloss1,299.991649.99350.00
KEF – R5 Series Passive 3-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Walnut1,299.991649.99350.00
KEF – R5 Series Passive 3-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – White Gloss1,299.991649.99350.00
KEF – R7 Series Passive 3-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Black Gloss1,799.992249.99450.00
KEF – R7 Series Passive 3-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Walnut1,799.992249.99450.00
KEF – R7 Series Passive 3-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – White Gloss1,799.992249.99450.00
Klipsch – Reference Series 10″ 150W Powered Subwoofer – Black249.98499.98250
Klipsch – Reference Series 5-1/4″ 340-Watt Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) – Black199.98399.98200
MartinLogan – Motion 5-1/4″ Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speaker (Each) – Gloss Black337.49449.99112.5
MartinLogan – Motion 5-1/4″ Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speaker (Each) – Matte White337.49449.99112.5
MartinLogan – Motion 5-1/4″ Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speaker (Each) – Red Walnut337.49449.99112.5
MartinLogan – Motion 6-1/2″ Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speaker (Each) – Gloss Black562.49749.99187.5
MartinLogan – Motion 6-1/2″ Passive 2-Way Floorstanding Speaker (Each) – Red Walnut749.99999.99250
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 5-1/2″ Passive 2.5-Way Center-Channel Speaker – Gloss Black674.99899.99225
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 5-1/2″ Passive 2.5-way Center-Channel Speaker – Matte White674.99899.99225
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 5-1/2″ Passive 2.5-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Gloss Black749.99999.99250
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 5-1/2″ Passive 2.5-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Matte White749.99999.99250
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 6-1/2″ Passive 2.5-Way Center-Channel Speaker – Gloss Black899.991199.99300
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 6-1/2″ Passive 2.5-way Center-Channel Speaker – Matte White899.991199.99300
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 6-1/2″ Passive 2.5-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Gloss Black974.991299.99325
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 6-1/2″ Passive 2.5-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Matte White974.991299.99325
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 6-1/2″ Passive 2.5-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Red Walnut974.991299.99325
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 8″ Passive 2.5-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Gloss Black1,406.241874.99468.75
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 8″ Passive 2.5-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Red Walnut1,406.241874.99468.75
MartinLogan – Motion Dual 8″Passive 2.5-Way Floor Speaker (Each) – Matte White1,406.241,874.99468.75
Samsung – HW-B650/ZA 3.1ch Soundbar with Dolby 5.1 / DTS Virtual:X – Black209.99399.99190
Samsung – HW-Q750B/ZA 5.1.2ch Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X – Black479.99799.99320
Sony – 2.1ch Soundbar with Powerful Subwoofer and Bluetooth – Black169.99229.9960
Sony – HT-A5000 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos – Black799.99999.99200
Sony – SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black149.99279.99130
VIZIO – 5.1-Channel V-Series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Audio 5.1/DTS Virtual:X – Black199.99249.9950

Crutchfield soundbar and speaker deals

Crutchfield is a specialist store that has some dark horse deals. While mostly focused on audio equipment for cars, they pull through with some absolute killer price reductions across their broad range of products.

Speaker/SoundbarPriceWasSaving
Bose® Smart Soundbar 300399499100
Bose® Smart Soundbar 900799899100
Bose® Smart Soundbar 900799899100
Bose TV Speaker19927980
Yamaha YAS-109179.95219.9540
Denon DHT-S21722924920
Denon DHT-S51739944950
Denon Home Sound Bar 550499649150
Polk Audio MagniFi MAX SR399499100
Polk Audio MagniFi Mini199299100
Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX399499100
Polk Audio MagniFi MAX AX699799100
Polk Audio MagniFi MAX AX SR799899100
Polk Audio React Sound Bar17926990
Polk Audio Signa S432939970
JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-One129.95199.9570
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass249.95349.95100
JBL Bar 5.1 Surround399.95599.95200
Sony HT-A5000798998200
Sony HT-A70001,098.001,398.00300
Sony HT-G700398598200
Samsung HW-B550177.99277.99100
Samsung HW-B650207.99397.99190
Samsung HW-Q60B227.99497.99270
Samsung HW-Q700B397.99697.99300
Samsung HW-Q800B697.99997.99300
Samsung HW-Q910B897.991,297.99400
Samsung HW-Q990B1,397.991,899.99502
Samsung HW-S800B597.99897.99300
Samsung HW-S801B597.99897.99300
LG GX596.99996.99400
LG QP5 Éclair396.99596.99200
LG S65Q246.99396.99150
LG S75Q396.99596.99200
LG S80QY696.99896.99200
LG S90QY896.991,196.99300
LG S95QR1,496.991,796.99300
LG SP7Y346.99446.99100
Sonos Arc 5.1 Home Theater Bundle1,946.002,046.00100
Sonos Arc 5.1 Home Theater Bundle1,946.002,046.00100
Sonos Arc 5.1 Home Theater Bundle1,946.002,046.00100
Sonos Beam 5.1 Home Theater Bundle1,211.001,276.0065
Sonos Beam 5.1 Home Theater Bundle1,506.001,596.0090
Sonos Beam 5.1 Home Theater Bundle1,211.001,276.0065
Sonos Beam 3.1 Home Theater Bundle1,138.001,198.0060
Sonos Beam 3.1 Home Theater Bundle83387845
Sonos Beam 3.1 Home Theater Bundle1,138.001,198.0060
Sonos Beam 3.1 Home Theater Bundle83387845
Sonos Ray Compact 2.1 Home Theater Bundle67370835
Sonos Ray Compact 2.1 Home Theater Bundle67370835
Sonos Ray Compact 4.1 Home Theater Bundle1,051.001,106.0055
Sonos Ray Compact 4.1 Home Theater Bundle1,051.001,106.0055
Klipsch Cinema 12001,329.001,899.00570
Klipsch Cinema 600384549165
Klipsch Cinema 800679969290

