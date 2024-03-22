Samsung TV universal remote codes list & how to use them

Wondering how to pair a universal remote with your Samsung TV? Here is the extensive list of universal remote codes for your Samsung TV.

Got a Samsung TV and lost its remote control? You can buy an official remote or get one of the best universal remotes. While getting a replacement remote control for most new TVs should not be an issue, your options are limited if your Samsung TV is aging like a fine wine.

For such TVs, you need to get a compatible universal remote control and key in a remote control code to pair the controller to the TV and make it work. Moreover, investing in a universal remote control makes sense, as you can control more than one device with it.

This guide helps you find the Samsung TV universal remote codes to let it pair with universal controllers.

Samsung TV Universal Remote Codes

4 Digit 4 Digit 4 Digit 5 Digit 5 Digit 0019 0774 0618 10408 10482 0618 0093 0093 10178 10217 0644 0217 2051 10329 10702 0056 0448 1630 11632 11575 0060 1249 0644 10766 10812 0587 0037 1458 10030 10056 0037 1584 0370 12051 10650 0178 0812 0178 11959 10032 0030 1506 0009 10427 0556 0556 3131 10060 0009 1619 1235 11060 0702 2103 0587 10587

How do you locate the universal code for Samsung TV?

While the above codes work with most Samsung TVs, you must manually enter each to test them. This strenuous exercise can be avoided if you locate the pairing code for your TV.

For older TVs, the model code should be on the back. Meanwhile, you can get the code for the newer models from the settings menu. Follow the below process –

Go to Settings

Navigate to Support

Tap on About this TV

The model code should be mentioned there

How to pair the universal remote controller with Samsung TV

Turn on the TV

Press the TV button on the remote

Press and hold the Setup button. This should turn on the red LED light

Enter the code from the list above

The LED indicator will blink twice if the code is correct.

Repeat the process till you succeed

Bonus method

In case you have an old Samsung TV, there is a chance that it isn’t a smart TV. If that is the case, you can always add one of the best streaming devices if the TV has a HDMI port. This will not only help convert your dumb LED TV into a smart one but also give you access to a smarter remote controller.