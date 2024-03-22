Samsung TV universal remote codes list & how to use them

Samsung TV universal remote codes list & how to use themPixabay
Wondering how to pair a universal remote with your Samsung TV? Here is the extensive list of universal remote codes for your Samsung TV.
Got a Samsung TV and lost its remote control? You can buy an official remote or get one of the best universal remotes. While getting a replacement remote control for most new TVs should not be an issue, your options are limited if your Samsung TV is aging like a fine wine.
For such TVs, you need to get a compatible universal remote control and key in a remote control code to pair the controller to the TV and make it work. Moreover, investing in a universal remote control makes sense, as you can control more than one device with it.
This guide helps you find the Samsung TV universal remote codes to let it pair with universal controllers.
Samsung TV Universal Remote Codes
|4 Digit
|4 Digit
|4 Digit
|5 Digit
|5 Digit
|0019
|0774
|0618
|10408
|10482
|0618
|0093
|0093
|10178
|10217
|0644
|0217
|2051
|10329
|10702
|0056
|0448
|1630
|11632
|11575
|0060
|1249
|0644
|10766
|10812
|0587
|0037
|1458
|10030
|10056
|0037
|1584
|0370
|12051
|10650
|0178
|0812
|0178
|11959
|10032
|0030
|1506
|0009
|10427
|0556
|0556
|3131
|10060
|0009
|1619
|1235
|11060
|0702
|2103
|0587
|10587
How do you locate the universal code for Samsung TV?
While the above codes work with most Samsung TVs, you must manually enter each to test them. This strenuous exercise can be avoided if you locate the pairing code for your TV.
For older TVs, the model code should be on the back. Meanwhile, you can get the code for the newer models from the settings menu. Follow the below process –
- Go to Settings
- Navigate to Support
- Tap on About this TV
- The model code should be mentioned there
How to pair the universal remote controller with Samsung TV
- Turn on the TV
- Press the TV button on the remote
- Press and hold the Setup button. This should turn on the red LED light
- Enter the code from the list above
- The LED indicator will blink twice if the code is correct.
- Repeat the process till you succeed
Bonus method
In case you have an old Samsung TV, there is a chance that it isn’t a smart TV. If that is the case, you can always add one of the best streaming devices if the TV has a HDMI port. This will not only help convert your dumb LED TV into a smart one but also give you access to a smarter remote controller.