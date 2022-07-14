Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor promises world-class performance

Joel Loynds . 44 minutes ago

The Odyssey Neo G8, Samsung’s latest gaming monitor boasts world-class performance with a 4K, 240Hz panel. It has just been released in the UK, weeks after the US launch.

Samsung has been hitting one after the other for various different gaming monitors. Massive ultrawide and solid traditional monitors are just a tiny ounce of what’s on offer. The company’s latest, the Neo G8, hit the states a few weeks ago but has just launched in UK territories.

The monitor is what Samsung claims to be the ‘world’s first and fastest monitor’ with tech that combines the power of a 4K panel with a stunning 240Hz refresh rate. Ideal for those into esports, or those that like to play competitive games like Warzone. The high refresh rate gives that extra edge over opponents still on traditional 60Hz screens.

While other lines in Samsung’s monitors reach as far back as budget options, this will sit in the premium camp, as it will cost £1299.99. In the US, the monitor costs $1,299.99.

We actually included this monitor as one of our favorite choices for premium gaming monitors.

Not a first for the Samsung line and a key point of the much larger, ultra-wide Neo G9 range, the Neo G8 comes as a curved panel, rated at 1000R for better immersion in your games. On the back is what Samsung calls ‘CoreSync’, which displays lights in line with what’s on display at the front.

On the front, the screen itself is equipped with a matte display for minimal glare and is also VESA mountable, if you don’t want it taking up too much room on your desk.

While high refresh rate monitors have begun hitting 500Hz in some cases, no monitor has managed to hit higher than 4K 165Hz, until the Odyssey Neo G8.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 specifications

4K panel

240Hz refresh rate

1ms of response time

FreeSync Premium Pro

HDR 2000

Curved screen

Matte display

You can get the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 from Samsung UK for £1299.99 now.

You can get the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 from Samsung US for $1299.99.

