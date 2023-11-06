Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drops to lowest price ever before Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is currently on sale at over 40% off, marking an all-time low for the device. Its regular retail price is $499.99.

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 6 series earlier this year with significant hardware upgrades and the return of the rotating bezel. However, the wearables also saw a solid price increase, which may lead you to consider the Watch 5 series.

The Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, which Samsung announced in 2022, features a lightweight design, AMOLED display, and LTE support.

The higher-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is even more appealing, with a large enough battery for most users. If this sounds like a good fit for you, you can get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Amazon for $206 off its original price.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is hard to pass at this price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro normally retails for $499.99, but Amazon has slashed the price by over 41%. You can now get this wearable for under $300—a solid $206 discount off the original price.

The watch packs everything you need. There’s a 1.36-inch Always-on AMOLED display, a lightweight build (46.5g), and military-grade MIL-810H certification. It’s also quite durable with sapphire crystal glass protection and Titanium on the case.

Most notably, the wearable packs a 590mAh battery, which is rated to last up to three days in typical usage. You also get LTE support and a classic Google Wear OS experience.

Specs-wise, the Watch 5 Pro even gives the Apple Watch Series 8 a run for the money. However, the watch is only compatible with Android smartphones.

