Redditor stuffs PC with 1200W of RGB lights & we’re still wondering why

Go home everyone, one Redditor has won the PC RGB lighting wars with 1200W of RGB in his system.

The use of RGB lighting in PC gaming rigs has become so ubiquitous that it has practically turned into a joke. Paint a toaster black, slap a bunch of LEDs on it, and market it as the ‘Gaming Toaster’ – jokes like this are commonplace in gaming culture, the very people this market is aimed at.

One Redditor was determined to reach the absolute pinnacle of RGB lighting and has arguably achieved it with a PC rig that can be seen from the street.

Reddit user D4pz submitted pictures of his modified PC case to the PC Master Race subreddit, where commenters marveled at the 1200W of RGB lights that had been stuffed into the case. Of particular note was an image taken from outside D4pz’s home, where an eerie green glow can be seen lighting up the windows. A glow which is generated solely by the RGB lighting in the PC case.

A glow that can be seen from the street

The Redditor commented on the original post that ‘Cable management was hard’ and estimated that the case was now putting out 100,000 Lumens of RGB light. One particular picture with the lighting cycled to blue-white is almost hard to look at. In person, it must be like looking into the Ark of the Covenant.

Commenters were a mix of awed and baffled, with several asking ‘But…why?’ while others humorously suggested that D4pz could use his PC as a second sun. Reddit user Creepergo_kaboom suggested that D4pz play the infamous viral song Carameldansen on full blast and cycle the RGB to match the beat to create his own personalized rave. D4pz almost sheepishly admitted that he has a setting on his RGB controller for exactly this purpose.

PC builds come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and some are wilder than others.