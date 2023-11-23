Razer Kiyo Pro webcam gets ludicrous 70% discount in Black Friday deal

Looking for a new webcam? This Razer Kiyo Pro might just be the thing that you’ve been waiting for, and it’s now a stunning 70% off for Black Friday.

Getting a new webcam can be a pretty expensive affair. If you’re looking to level up your streaming setup, then the Razer Kiyo Pro might be exactly what you need. It offers an iconic look, as well as a 1080p resolution and a wide-angle lens, which makes it perfect for streamers.

The webcam is at an MSRP of $199, but it’s been slashed by 70% for Black Friday, meaning you can get this ludicrous bargain right now. We don’t expect this to last long, so move fast.

Fantastic features at a budget price

We’d say that at this discount, the Kiyo Pro firmly sits in the budget category for gaming webcams. Given that it’s all hooked up via USB, meaning that you don’t have to mess around with any arcane OBS setups, it’s a pretty great deal. You can also stream at up to 60FPS, making it a buttery-smooth option.

You’ll also get access to features like HDR, as well as a 5GB/s signal via USB 3.0. So, just make sure that you have enough ports to drive this. I reviewed the slight upgrade to this webcam earlier this year, the Kiyo Pro Ultra, and it had great build quality and fantastic image quality.

While Razer Synapse remains a divisive piece of software, it will also allow you to configure the webcam to be perfectly tuned for your setup. It offers a wealth of features, and at this price, some of the issues I have with it do get smoothed out by that bargain price point.

