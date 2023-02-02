OBS plugin makes turning Twitch clips into TikTok videos a breeze

Aitum’s new plugin for OBS allows streamers to instantly create a vertical version of their Twitch broadcasts, and create clips of them for TikTok with just the hit of a button, no editing required.

Streaming can be a difficult hobby. Firstly you need to put in tireless hours of live broadcasting. Secondly, in order to grow your channel and community, you’ve typically got to advertise on all forms of social media. Often times for streamers, that’s in the form of clips from their broadcasts, either in the form of gameplay highlights or hilarious moments.

However, with the rise of social media such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, there’s been an ever-increasing need for creators to edit their content into a vertical form to better suit the app of choice.

Fortunately, Aitum, a small software startup, has created a brand new plugin for OBS that allows for exactly that without any manual editing required.

Being announced on February 1, the company revealed Aitum Vertical, a plugin for OBS that allows content creators to essentially create a separate preset of their stream and create clips from it at any time at the press of a button.

Content Creator Harris Heller took to Twitter to explain the new feature.

Essentially, Aitum Vertical allows content creators to control a separate vertical scene alongside the main scene that they’re currently using for streaming. This scene needs to be configured by the user but once set up, will allow for easy clipping during those highlight-worthy moments.

This vertical scene can also be linked to the user’s main scene, allowing for it to follow the streamer along with whatever transitions they need to go through.

Vertical also has a “backtrack” feature, which allows users to clip a certain amount of time before the button was pressed. This makes it particularly easy for content creators to clip their content before sharing it around on other social platforms like TikTok. This backtrack feature can be bound to a button allowing a user to instantly clip anything that happened in the past for their various social media.