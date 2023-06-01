PC cooler maker EKWB next thing is a $25K racing simulator

Revealed in a private showing, images have emerged of EKWB’s next product. While known for their cooling components, their latest release is a $25k simulation racing setup.

EKWB, mostly known for its cooling components for gaming PCs, showed off a new product at Computex 2023. The company plans to move into the racing simulation market, with a new product.

Built to look more like a car, the EK Sim Racer will start at $19,999 and end up costing keen racing fans $25,000 for a PC to be included with it. The full kit comes with a 32:9 curved monitor, as well as full motion and haptic feedback embedded into the rig.

TechPowerUp

The optional PC is a pre-built system, complete with EK’s liquid cooling apparatus. Specs weren’t detailed about the PC, but with it coming in at an additional $5000, it could be expected to be housing an RTX 4080 or 4090 on a water block.

We suspect that it is a build that is not too dissimilar to a build featured on EK’s website, the Capital MSI, which costs around $4000.

EKWB introduces $25K racing sim a year after laying off 25% workforce due to low sales

TechPowerUp

The online response to EKWB has been mixed. In the original story’s comments, someone pointed out that this announcement comes just a year after the company laid off 25% of its staff from the company. EKWB cited poor sales for the layoffs.

However, this type of branching out is basically brand new for EKWB, with their products not really steering too far from cooling systems for PCs.

It’s unknown why EKWB has moved into this area of tech and peripherals, but it does plan to launch it around Pax West in early September. We should see much more of it in the upcoming weeks.

Similar racing simulators can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands, putting the EKWB in the upper echelons of the devices.