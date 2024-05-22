OneXPlayer teases new Steam Deck rival with swappable SSD

OneXPlayer is seeking to take on the handheld market with the X1 Mini, which promises a host of new features such as swappable storage & detachable controllers.

It seems like hardly a week goes by without a new handheld gaming device being announced. Though OneXPlayer is not the most dominant name in the industry, the company is seeking to make its mark with the newly announced X1 Mini.

The company has previously produced handhelds such as the OneXPlayer Pro 2, but this time OneXPlayer is hoping to grab attention with some unique features. Most notably, the swappable SSD capability. This allows users to switch out different SSDs for different use cases. OneXPlayer specifies that this can be useful for customers who like to use their handhelds as desktop replacements, as well as entertainment.

Lin Wang, CEO of OneXPlayer explained, “Our approach with the X1 Mini was to listen to the community’s feedback and incorporate features that provide tangible improvements to their daily lives,” added Mr Wang. “The swappable SSD feature exemplifies this approach, offering not just storage expansion, but the flexibility to tailor the device for different scenarios.”

Similar to the Nintendo Switch and Lenovo Legion Go, the X1 Mini has detachable controllers for additional flexibility. The display is an 8.8-inch IPS touchscreen with a 144MHz refresh rate. This makes the X1 Mini one of the largest handheld displays currently on the market.

The X1 Mini is powered by the AMD 8840U CPU, an iterative update on the extremely capable AMD Ryzen 7 7840U found in many other handhelds. This should ensure the device is capable of running many modern AAA titles.

The OneXPlayer X1 Mini will be made available to customers who support the IndieGoGo campaign due to launch soon. Those interested in the device can sign up now for early bird discounts when the campaign goes live.