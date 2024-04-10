New Steam Deck alternative focuses on Web3 games with unique design

A new Steam Deck alternative called the SuiPlay0x1 features a unique design and support for Web3 games on an operating system from Playtron.

Since the launch of the Steam Deck in 2022, companies have continued to build devices with attempts to compete with the popularity of Valve’s handheld.

Asus and Lenovo have gotten close, and a new handheld called the SuiPlay0x1 has just been announced, and it’s quite interesting.

As one of the first handhelds to do so, the SuiPlay0x1 focuses on supporting Web3 games and has a rather unique design.

The reveal was shared on Twitter/X on April 10, 2024, by the SUI blockchain Network. “SuiPlay0X1 runs Playtron’s device-agnostic gaming operating system, enabling gamers to play both Web3 and Web2 games across PC and mobile,” it reads.

Sui revealed the design of the handheld in their posts, and it’s not too far off from the same Steam Deck-esque design we’ve seen from other companies.

There is one joystick on each side, with the usual ABXY buttons and direction pad, as well as a couple of macro buttons on the back.

What is unique, though, is the low joystick profile that is similar to the ones on the PSP and PlayStation Vita.

Playtron announced earlier in 2024 that they were set to release a new device and “open” operating system, but this is the first device that runs it. GamesBeat had an interview with Playtron’s CEO Kirt McMaster, who said: “We’re building a new gaming operating system right to open up the PC. Effectively, we’re attempting to extract the PC gaming ecosystem from Windows and recontextualize in our own operating system.

“That gives users the access to all of the stores, Steam, Epic Games Store, Gog, etc. But all in a single launcher. You can sign in with your Steam account. You can sign in with your Epic Games account. All your games will appear in a single launcher. They’ll work in a single operating system.”

The SuiPlay0x1 is set to launch sometime in 2025, and you can sign up on their website for updates.