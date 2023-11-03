Nvidia driver update promises to resolve Alan Wake 2 performance issues

Nvidia is issuing a hotfix for GeForce Driver Version 546.08 that is said to resolve issues with degrading performance in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 received high praise from critics and gamers alike, getting compliments for its storytelling and atmosphere very much living up to the high standards of its predecessor. However, one area that has frustrated players greatly is the performance of the title, considering its eye-watering system requirements. Remedy Entertainment has already issued a patch that addressed over 200 bugs, but problems persisted for some users.

Remedy Entertainment

Now Nvidia has stepped in, having identified an issue that caused gradual stability and GPU performance degradation over extended play sessions. As Alan Wake 2 is a story-driven title with a gripping narrative, it is not hugely surprising that players might want to engage with it for extensive periods, which seems to be exactly when the problems occur.

A quick fix until the next Game Ready Driver

The patch notes for GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 546.08 note that a GeForce driver is a very complex piece of software, which involves a large team of engineers adding many features, which is then run through a large QA process ready for release. The notes go on to say that this extensive process can be time-consuming, and so some changes necessary for some users can be left waiting for needed changes or fixes. As such, the hotfix drivers are being introduced to offer timely fixes for those users until the new version of the Game Ready Driver is ready.

This fix is not a perfect solution, as the Hotfix Driver only goes through a short QA process in comparison to the extensive procedures of the Game Ready Drivers, so could contain additional bugs. Users concerned about this are advised to wait until the release of the WHQL Certified Game Ready Driver update.

The hotfix driver can be downloaded directly from the Nvidia Customer Care support site.