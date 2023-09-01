Crypto bro loses $60K after accidentally exposing private keys on stream

A Brazilian crypto streamer was left heartbroken after he accidentally revealed his private keys live on stream, resulting in over $60K being stolen from his account.

YouTuber Fraternidade Crypto had quite the rollercoaster day on August 31 when he ended up losing a significant amount of money before recovering it later on.

According to a report by Protos, the streamer accidentally exposed his private keys during a broadcast and wasn’t quick enough to transfer the funds, resulting in over $60,000 being lost.

Amazingly, Fraternidade was actually contracted by the thief who decided to hand $50,000 back after the streamer made a tearful plea for the crypto funds to be returned.

Thief returns $50,000 after crypto streamer breaks down in tears

Fraternidade explained that he received a message on Discord from one of his viewers after returning from the police station and the two got into a call.

“I almost told him: ‘I can’t talk now, I’m f**ked up here,’” the streamer recalled the chat and how his money was returned. “He said, ‘I f**ked up here, I know what I did was bad,’ and he just hung up and left.”

“I won’t say his name, because the guy returned it and there’s no reason for me to screw him, even though what he did was wrong. Maybe I went soft… I’m ashamed of going through this, I’m embarrassed. I just want to sleep,” the steamer added.

However, it seems like the thief’s guilty conscience isn’t exactly going to get him off the hook. Police are still looking into the missing funds, as quite a few people tried to gain access to his money. Another viewer, for instance, appears to have taken $1,900 and is currently under investigation.

Fraternidade, meanwhile, is leaving his videos up on his channel to serve as a warning to others to be careful about what they show on stream, because chances are they won’t be as lucky as he was when his crypto was stolen.