Crypto hacker heist drains $35 million from Atomic Wallet users

Hackers have stolen $35 million worth of crypto from Atomic Wallet users after several user accounts were compromised. The hack is claimed to have affected less than 1% of Atomic Wallet users.

The Cryptocurrency wild west has claimed yet another hacking victim. This time, there appears to have been a targeted hack on several users of Atomic Wallet. Several wallets were compromised, which resulted in a total loss of $35 million dollars worth of cryptocurrencies, according to analyst ZachXBT, and spotted by PCMag.

One user had $7.95 million stolen from them, with wallets being drained. Details of the attack vector that the hackers used have not been disclosed. However, Atomic Wallet took down its download server following the attack. It’s likely that this was done in order to prevent more user accounts from getting breached if the client itself has been compromised, according to BleepingComputer.

Atomic Wallet investigates

The hack itself was first recorded to have taken place on June 2nd at 21:45, according to crypto security researcher Tay. Currencies of all kinds were drained, including Bitcoin, ETH, Ripple, Doge, and other popular coins.

Atomic Wallet addressed these concerns a day later, and is “doing all they can” in order to investigate the situation. The company also claims that less than 1% of active users were affected by the hack, and that a security investigation is ongoing.

BleepingComputer continues to note that Atomic Wallet is seemingly searching for the attack vector in question. Though some users insist that the crypto was stolen following a software update, others insist that their funds were drained without updating any kind of software.

This has left the handful of users affected left in the lurch, as the liability of the funds stolen remains in question. Some users have had their entire life savings drained, as one user exclaims on Twitter.

Right now, Atomic Wallet is working with the users of any affected accounts in order to investigate the situation. However, there are very few details regarding how the situation will be resolved, or if the affected users will ever get their stolen crypto back.