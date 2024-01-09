New retro handheld lets you play original SEGA Genesis cartridges in 2024

Hardware makers Hyperkin have revealed an upcoming retro gaming handheld that lets you play original SEGA Genesis cartridges on the go.

Way back in 1995, SEGA released a portable version of the SEGA Genesis (or Mega Drive to anyone outside of America). It was called the SEGA Nomad, a successor to the Game Gear, it let SEGA fans play Sonic the Hedgehog on a 3.25-inch color CD screen.

It was not hugely successful, since the device was bulky, prone to malfunctions, and guzzled batteries even more than the famously power-hungry Game Gear did. Now PC and console peripheral maker Hyperkin has decided to make a new and better version of the SEGA Nomad with the creation of the Mega 95.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Hyperkin Mega 95 is a new gaming handheld that has been designed to play original SEGA Genesis (Mega Drive) cartridges. It comes equipped with a five-inch display along with a toggle switch that allows users to switch between aspect ratios of 4:3 and 19:9 at will. To soothe any lingering battery woes, Hyperkin says the Mega 95 should last for up to ten hours on a single charge.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hyperkin shows off portable Sega Genesis handheld

As reported by The Verge, the prototype version of the handheld resembles a giant version of the Genesis or Saturn six-button controller with a screen in the middle, though Hyperkin emphasizes that this design has not yet been finalized. In terms of internal hardware, it is fairly likely to be a portable version of Hyperkin’s existing MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console, which uses hardware emulation to play retro cartridges, a superior option compared to software emulation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Verge, Hyperkin

Despite the Mega 95 being primarily created as a portable console, there are plans for a USB-C dock that will allow the Mega 95 to be hooked up to the television and provide ports for additional controllers.

Hyperkin has yet to confirm a release date or a price point, but for comparison, Hyperkin’s handheld SNES device is priced at $119.99. If the Mega 95 also ends up at this price point, it could make it an affordable option for retro fans on the move.