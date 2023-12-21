New Apple Watch design might render existing bands useless

Apple’s next-generation Watch could introduce a new design, which could render existing bands useless in a connector redesign, rumors claim.

Apple is rumored to be working on the design refresh of the Apple Watch, and while we’re not sure exactly when the new Apple Watch 10 might debut, we’ve got bad news for users who like to swap bands often.

A Twitter/X tipster named Kosutami has hinted that Apple might redesign the connectors on the next generation of Apple Watch. This means the upcoming Watch might not be compatible with currently-sold bands and vice versa.

According to Kosutami, this has been done to make some space as the current connectors “take a lot of space” and has urged the users to sell off the extra bands, stating that their leak is “100% accurate.”

Since the launch of Apple’s next wearable is still some time away, we’d suggest you take this news with a pinch of salt as of now.

That said, this leak does corroborate with the previous reports hinting at the rumors around the Apple Watch 10’s redesign. However, until now, the bands have been backward-compatible; you can use the same watchband with any of your existing Apple Watches.

Even though the design of Apple’s smart Watch has evolved over the last few years, the company did not alter the latching mechanism or design of the bands themselves. This could be set to change with the Apple Watch 10.

Will your band collection deter you from upgrading?

Apple might redesign the watchband connector, and the company may have its reasons to do so. However, this move will attract extreme reactions from hardcore Apple Watch users.

First, from the people collecting watch bands to swap and reuse with a new Apple Watch. The entire collection might become redundant overnight, and since most of the original watchbands are costly, it could mean a sizable loss for many.

Secondly, this might irk the environmentally conscious users who want to reduce their contribution to e-waste. The company has been at the forefront of fighting climate change and reducing its carbon footprint. It even used the switch to USB-C as a step towards reducing e-waste. However, we know that the European court’s mandate forced Apple to swap out the lightning port.

In both cases, users may decide against upgrading their Watch, which might hurt Apple in multiple ways. It remains to be seen if this rumor ends up being true, but if so, Apple could attract some ire.