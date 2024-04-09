Tech

Modder transforms retro Famicom into working handheld that even uses cartridges

Rebecca Hills-Duty
Japanese modder created portable FamicomYouTube

A Japanese modder has concerted the classic Famicom into a handheld console with a design inspired by the Sony Walkman.

The Nintendo Family Computer, better known as the Famicom is basically the Japanese version of the NES that came out in the rest of the world. As such it has just as much fond nostalgia attached to it. Japanese modder Limone felt this affection strongly enough to bring out their tool kit and turn a Famicom into a beautiful portable version.

As spotted by RetroDodo, to create the portable Famicom, Limone started with a 12-volt 3.5-inch LCD screen purchased from AliExpress and then modified it to accept the composite video output produced by the Famicom.

Next, they concentrated on the design. Limone took inspiration from the Game Boy with the vertical layout but also sneaked in some elements inspired by the iconic Sony Walkman. Specifically, the compartment that opens so you can insert the cartridges works similarly to the cassette holder in the Walkman.

The case was produced using a 3D printer, using red plastic to match the look of the original console. The case features a headphone jack, a USB-C charging port, a volume wheel, and a power switch.

For the internals, Limone bought a second-hand Famicom from Hard Off, a company that specializes in recycling ‘pre-loved’ products. This second-hand Famicom cost a mere 500 yen, the equivalent of around $3.29.

Limone used the internals and controller buttons to craft the insides of the portable Famicom, and was guided by suggestions from their audience as they worked on the project. Eventually, Limone created an in-depth video guide that shows the entire process. Though it is in Japanese, this video could be a useful resource for other retro gaming modders in the future.

