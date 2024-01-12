M1 Mac Mini gets massive $200 price drop at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the M1 Mac Mini’s price by a solid $200. This desktop computer delivers strong performance and comes in a compact form.

The M1 Mac Mini is the first desktop to get Apple Silicon, with the M1 chip replacing the Intel Core i3 and Core i5 CPUs offered on previous models. The Mac Mini continues to deliver reliable performance and is a good choice for many, especially given the $200 discount on Amazon, making it a much more affordable option compared to the M2 Mac Mini.

The small desktop computer is mighty powerful and can handle all the demanding tasks, be it video editing or audio wizarding. We don’t expect the M1 Mac Mini to get cheaper than this anytime soon so you might want to snag it right now.

M1 Mac Mini is still dependable

The M1 Mac Mini desktop computer, which was launched in 2020, is available on Amazon with $20, or 28% off its price tag. The computer is being offered with 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM.

Despite its compact size, the M1 Mac Mini is outfitted with an ethernet port, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI connection capable of handling up to 6K resolution, dual USB 3.0 ports, and a headphone jack.

The chip inside the desktop computer, the M1, isn’t the most powerful available. Apple has also introduced its M2 and M3 silicon. However, if you don’t have extremely high demands, you should still be able to get seamless performance from the M1 Mac Mini.

For many users, the M1 Mac Mini could be a no-brainer, especially with the Amazon discount. However, if you find that the M1 Mac Mini doesn’t meet your needs, you may want to explore the M2 Mac Mini or the M3 MacBook Pro.

