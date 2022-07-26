Logitech G705 gaming mouse review: Compact and comfortable

Sayem Ahmed . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

The Logitech G705 gaming mouse is a part of the company’s brand-new Aurora line of peripherals designed with a different audience and aesthetic in mind, but is it any good?

The Logitech G705 might just appear on the surface to be yet another gaming mouse claiming to offer something different, but as is the case with other Logitech Aurora peripherals, it’s geared and designed for smaller hands, yet still manages to be incredibly comfortable in hand, and boasts fantastic battery life.

Key specs

Weight: 85g

Connectivity: Logitech Lightspeed, Bluetooth

Grip type: Claw, Fingertip, right-handed

Buttons: Six

Sensor: Logitech Lightsync

Maximum DPI: 8,200

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Battery life: 40 hours

Features: Lightsync RGB Lighting, DPI cycling, G-HUB software

Price: $99, £89.99

Where to buy:

Included in the box: Logitech G705, USB receiver, USB-C to USB-A cable.

Design

Dexerto Magnets! How do they work?!

While it’s certainly not as light as other mice on the market, the Logitech G705 wireless gaming mouse is certainly compact. From the moment we took it out of the packaging, the mouse surprised us with just how tiny it was. Luckily for us, we have pretty small hands, and it made the transition away from our usual Razer Naga Pro very easy.

The G705 feels very premium, though it’s made out of several pieces of plastic, all wedged together. There are minuscule seams across the body, which all flush together on the smooth matte white surface. We do fear that these tiny seams will pick up some dirt over time, and during our testing found that it did manage to pick up a little bit of gunk.

Through the edges and center of the mouse is a diffused panel of translucent plastic, which light up spectacularly in hues of pink and blue, which pulsate through the G705.

With a small removable magnetic plate for storing the USB receiver, the whole package feels cohesive, premium, and different from the rest of the gaming mice on the market. Yes, its specs are really nothing groundbreaking, but this mouse isn’t really all about performance, the G705 is all about feel.

From the matte white shell, to the clean-looking stock lighting and the size of the mouse itself, the G705 is a mouse that’s more concerned about how it feels in your hand, and how it looks on your desk than raw performance.

The long battery life means that you’ll only really be charing it once a week at most, as we found, and it easily fits into your setup without any fuss whatsoever.

Gaming performance

While it might not look like one, the G705 is still a gaming-grade wireless mouse. As we mentioned, its specs are nothing spectacular, and honestly on the lower end of the scale for this price point, though it didn’t really affect our gaming performance across a number of titles, including CS:GO and Final Fantasy XIV.

The Lightspeed wireless keeps everything nice and snappy, with no noticeable input lag on the G705 itself, helping you keep your desk nice and tidy, while still managing to game on it. You’ll not be able to win any tournaments with this mouse, but it edges between the lifestyle and gaming markets, instead.

If it’s gaming performance you’re looking for, then you should instead look at one of the best gaming mice, all of which will perform much better in gaming scenarios than the G705.

Outside of raw performance, the mouse’s weight certainly isn’t the lightest on the market, and instead provides a steady middle ground that most users will find comfortable.

The form-factor allows you to grip the mouse in several different ways, but for this particular one, we found that the claw grip worked best in most of the titles that we tested. The size may be an issue for those with larger hands, in which case you might need to look for an alternative.

But, if you have smaller hands, you should definitely consider the G705. The sweeping curves on the mouse make it incredibly comfortable to use in long gaming sessions, and the long battery life ensures that you won’t be disconnected mid-match.

Should you buy it?

Dexerto Logitech’s other ‘Aurora’ peripherals match wonderfully.

The Logitech G705 gaming mouse has oodles of connectivity, adequate gaming performance, and a stunning aesthetic that stands out from many other gaming mice on the market.

Though the $99 price point is a tough pill to swallow for the performance that you get out of the mouse, it’s still an incredibly cohesive package. If you have the Logitech G715, then you can even use a single dongle to connect to both devices.

7/10

The Logitech G705 isn’t bad by any means, and it delivers on fronts that are not solely concerned with performance. This all results in a gaming mouse that’s mostly focused on fitting around you and your life, rather than the aggressively high specs of other gaming mice. Did we mention that the pastel colors are to die for?

The Logitech G705 gaming mouse will be released in August 2022.