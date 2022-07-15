Mountain Makalu 67 gaming mouse review: A near-perfect package

Joel Loynds . 1 hour ago

The Mountain Makalu 67 mouse doesn’t get the attention it deserves and we’re here to set the record straight on this excellent gaming mouse.

After reviewing the Mountain keyboards, Everest Max and 60, the only thing left was the mouse. Makalu 67 is a super light, gaming focused mouse with a lot to offer as an alternative to the bigger brands.

While not holding the grandeur of the the Everest Max or the mass amount of options that other gaming mice can offer these days, what the Mountain Makalu 67 brings is quality above all.

Key specs:

Sensor: PixArt PAW3370 sensor

Max DPI: 19000

Buttons: 6

Polling Rate: 1000Hz / 1ms

Connector: USB Type-A

Cable length 1.8m

Weight: 67g

Onboard memory: 5 profiles

Micro switches (L+R): Omron 50M

Software Support: Base Camp™ (Windows only)

Price: $60 / £60

Where to buy: Mountain Webstore

Design

Mountain‘s continued great efforts to make things look good doesn’t stop with the much smaller in scope Makalu 67, as its thin white plastic and tiny gaps give it this sleek look without having to resort to typical aesthetics – which we appreciated.

This minimalist design works wonders for actually using the Makalu 67. It’s so light that everything from every day use to lengthy gaming sessions never felt strenuous. It became an extension of our hand.

Dexerto It’s so good to have this while gaming.

The palm cutouts add an additional grip when gaming, and keep your hands cool on the luxurious white plastic. While at first you won’t notice the difference, when you start to go back to regular mice in your day-to-day job or even if you decide to switch things up at home, there’s a definite gross feeling after a long session.

Mountain’s only downfall is the bright white look, which is going to be impossible to clean without getting something on the inside. After a couple of weeks of use, we can see the gunk beginning to build up around certain edges. It’s not even preventable, it’s just regular human gunk that scrapes off into everything that’s remotely white.

What’s really neat about it is one of our favorite tropes from tech design, the see-through look. Rather than housing it in cheap transparent plastic, this solid plastic just straight up has the exposed PCB sat in the center, just adding to the minimalist design.

Each button has a great click to them, though the two side buttons do have this weird cheapness that the rest of the mouse doesn’t, but we could just be trying to find any fault with it.

Features

Dexerto Oh yes, it does look great.

Aside from its ultra light design, the features aren’t especially ground breaking. The single annoyance of out of all the features is the Makalu 67’s lack of back-and-forth on the sensitivity settings. Yes, you can click all the way through the four adjustable options for how fast the mouse pings across the screen, but on brands like Razer, where you have an up and down button for this kind of thing, it feels like a missed opportunity.

On the RGB side of things, thankfully the mouse is light on lights. Currently, we have the mouse set to ‘reactive’, so it’ll stay off until we press something and it looks good. Not too overbearing, as it sits in a neat oval ring around the scroll wheel and sensitivity button.

The main features stem from Mountain’s Base Camp software. Here you can swap the buttons to macros and change how high each sensitivity bump is. Each button is programmable to your chosen macro, but the issues still remain with Base Camp’s overall usability when recording them.

As mentioned in the Everest Max review, Base Camp’s finicky user interface and experience choices leave much to be desired in terms of recording and deleting actions.

Luckily, if you’re not interested in that and just want a great little mouse that you don’t need to think about, it’s entirely optional.

Gaming performance

Guess what? The people that made a great gaming keyboard, also made a great gaming mouse. In pretty much every game I loaded up while using the Makalu 67, it was a wonderful addition to my play time.

First-person-shooters like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike felt smooth, while indie and retro FPS games like Turbo Overkill and Postal: Brain Damaged benefitted from the adjustable sensitivity and pretty much every game – regardless of genre – were better for the lightweight design.

For esports, there’s always going to be a bigger fish, but you can’t fault the Mountain Makalu 67 in any capacity, as its massive range of sensitivity options allow for those that prefer to go low and lift, then slap the mouse across their desk will love this.

Its minimalist design might annoy some of those who play MMOs or MOBAs with a lot of hotkeys needed, but having the option to rebind each key to something specific rather than being left with the default might see some crafty people figuring out the best way around the lack of additional buttons.

Should you buy it?

Dexerto It’s really that good.

This is a resounding, yes. If you’re wanting something that’s either plug-and-play or something you can tinker with, the Mountain Makalu 67 is the one. It’s not going to best certain mice in the sensitivity range, like the Logitech G703, but it holds its own as a brilliant, near perfect mouse that is well worth its entry price of £60/$60.

9/10

You can get the Mountain Everest Makalu 67 direct from Mountain.gg.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.