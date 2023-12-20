Lian Li put a screen on their new PC fans because why not

Lian Li has just revealed an updated version of its UNI FANs, and they placed a screen on the front for monitoring your PC’s temperature.

Over the last few years, Lian Li has nearly dominated the PC fan space with their UNI FAN design, with each iteration causing fans to flock to stores to pick them up.

Using a magnetic attachment system, Lian Li’s fan design makes it so users only have one plug to cable manage and allows for better support with lower-end motherboards that may have less fan headers.

The company has just revealed its latest version of the UNI FANs, and they put a screen on them.

Lian Li reveals UNIFANs complete with LCD screen

Announced on December 20, 2023, the Lian Li UNI FAN TL LCD is one of the most unique designs we’ve seen on PC fans in the recent years.

While they haven’t made much of a design change from the existing versions of the UNI FAN, they have taken inspiration from various AIO Water Pumps from other companies and put a small LCD screen on the front side of the TL LCD.

The screen is 1.6″ in diameter with a 400×400 resolution, and can display system information like CPU and GPU temperatures and load. If you don’t want to monitor your system with your fans, though, you can load up your favorite meme in GIF, MP4, JPG, or PNG file formats to make your PC more unique.

Lian Li Lian Li’s UNI FAN TL LCD lets you monitor your system on its screen.

Lian Li has also released UNI FAN TL’s without the LCD screen, and you can mix and match the two versions however you’d like.

They’re not exactly cheap, either. You’ll be able to purchase the 120mm TL LCD versions at $46.99 for just one, or $149.99 for three of them with the controller needed to put them to use. For the 140mm versions, you’re looking at $51.99 and Lian Li did not specify a price for the three-pack — assuming it’s even going to be offered.

We’ll have to wait to see how users put the UNI FAN TL LCD fans to use in future builds, but in the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.

