Lenovo tablet with “slidable” display rumored to launch in 2025

Tablets with slidable displays may soon be a reality as Lenovo is rumored to be preparing one for a 2025 launch.

Lenovo is rumored to be developing a new tablet with a slidable display. This device is expected to ship with a 13-inch display, which could transform into one with a 17-inch display when stretched.

The report via PatentlyApple, which cites South Korean publication ETnews, suggests that this upcoming tablet may use a rollable panel supplied by Samsung Display. It further quotes an anonymous official claiming that the groundwork on display has been done, and that “the final finished product is being planned to be released by Lenovo at the end of this year or early next year.”

According to display market analyst Ross Young, this rumor is “confirmed” and the tablet may launch in Q1 2025. He also suggested that the display could measure 18.1 inches when unrolled.

With this massive display in tow, calling this hybrid device a tablet would be wrong. Instead, it could even be considered a highly portable laptop. Since these are still early days, we can’t rule out the possibility of two different devices being readied.

Samsung previously demoed the prototype of a tablet with a sliding display in 2022 at Intel’s Innovation 2022 Event. A more recent demo from CES 2023 was also shown, sporting slidable functions.

Launch is still rumored to be at least a year away, and we have very little information about this upcoming product. But, given its size, don’t be surprised if the tablet ends up shipping with support for a stylus.

Moreover, this is not the first time we’ve heard about a device with a slidable display. Smartphone maker Oppo teased a concept phone with a rollable display in 2020, while LG almost released one such phone in 2021 before it shut down its smartphone business. However, if everything goes to plan, we may finally have the first rollable display device commercially available in a year.