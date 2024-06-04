Foldable iPhone unlikely to arrive before 2027 due to complex design

While Apple is yet to confirm the presence of a foldable iPhone, new reports suggest that the foldable iPhone has been delayed.

We’ve heard multiple rumors about the display tech and screen sizes of its future foldable devices, suggesting that a foldable iPhone or iPad may be in the works.

A new Trendforce report says Apple will unlikely release a foldable phone before 2027. The market intelligence company blames the crease on the folding display for the delay.

The report says Apple is still “evaluating component specifications and performance,” suggesting that the foldable iPhone project is still in its early stages.

According to TrendForce, foldable phones have a minuscule 1.5% market share currently, however, it is expected to grow to 4.8% by 2028 – by the time Apple steps into the market.

Apple is known to follow strict quality parameters, which is often challenging for suppliers. Even Trendforce notes that Apple has “strict requirements for crease and reliability,” which could result in the delay. However, it also says that the foldable iPhone’s introduction “could significantly shift market dynamics.”

We’ve seen various foldable phones, but screen creasing is the most significant issue among all. Even after multiple generations and several improvements, the problem persists.

Moreover, dust particles and debris creeping into the hinge are another challenge in the broader adoption of foldable phones.

This is probably why Apple wants to ensure its devices avoid these issues. The company is said to be working on a “self-healing display” that will use a unique material to repair the crease automatically.

That said, this unique display may solve the screen creasing issue, but Apple will still need to find ways to keep dust and debris from entering the device’s hinge. We’ll have to trust Apple to resolve these issues as its foldable device starts taking shape.