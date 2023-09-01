Lenovo finally makes Nintendo Switch-esque Legion Go handheld official

Lenovo has finally announced the Legion Go Windows handheld that shares quite a few features with Nintendo’s ever-popular Switch console.

Over the last few weeks, Lenovo first attempt at a handheld PC has leaked rather extensively and it’s gotten quite a bit of attention thanks to its Nintendo Switch-esque design.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the handheld to become official to get an idea of how much it will cost and when it would be released.

That time is finally here, as Lenovo has just made the Legion Go official and revealed a few accessories to go with it.

Lenovo Legion Go handheld release window, price, specs

In a press release shared with Dexerto, Lenovo made all of the details surrounding the Legion Go handheld official.

Sporting the same design as all the previous leaks, the Lenovo Legion Go is built with an 8.8″ 1600p display that’s kitted with a 144hz refresh rate.

It features removable joycon style controllers which they call Legion TrueStrike, and they’re fitted with drift-free hall effect joysticks as well for maximum reliability.

It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RDNA graphics that will definitely see a massive benefit after FSR 3 launches in the near future.

One of the biggest complaints about PC gaming handhelds so far has been battery life, which Lenovo has directly addressed with a 49.2Wh capacity battery. On top of that, a Super Rapid Charge feature will get you back up to 70% battery life in just 30 minutes.

On top of all this, Lenovo has revealed the Legion AR glasses that are compatible with just about every device with a USB-C port and they’ve even created matching 7.1 surround sound earbuds.

The Lenovo Legion Go is set to be available on October 31, 2023, at €799 and we’ll update this article as soon as US pricing is revealed.

