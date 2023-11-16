JBL’s Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker is down to its lowest price before Black Friday

JBL’s Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker is down to its lowest price before Black FridayJBL
Ahead of the Black Friday sale, Best Buy is selling the JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker at a 33% discounted price.
You need not look further if you’re looking for a cheap Bluetooth speaker this Black Friday. JBL’s Charge 5 speaker is on sale at Best Buy, and it’s selling at a discount of 33% on its original price.
A healthy discount of $60 on the regular retail price of the Charge 5 is its lowest price recently. Interestingly, the speaker is available at the same incredible price on Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.
Carry your favorite music on the go
The Charge 5 is one of the most popular portable speakers from JBL. It is known to pump out music at loud volumes, and unlike other similar speakers, the Charge 5 offers the right amount of bass for such a compact form factor.
It has dual passive radiators and a dedicated tweeter to offer a rich listening experience. Apart from the audio, the Charge 5 is also highly rated for its long battery life. It has a massive 7500 mAh battery pack that can play your favorite music for 20 hours.
If you need more, you can pair multiple Charge 5 speakers and amp up the sound. The JBL Charge 5 is also rugged and waterproof. It can be submerged up to 3 feet deep in water for up to 30 minutes, meaning it can be carried around near the pool or on a hike up the hills when it’s raining.
Lastly, the Charge 5 is also a power bank in disguise and can charge your phone or wearables if required.
The JBL Charge 5 is undoubtedly one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there, and this price drop of $60 makes it an irresistible deal.
