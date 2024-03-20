Ingenious iPhone hack helps you remember fast food orders

An ingenious way to remember your favorite fast food restaurant orders has gone viral online using your iPhone’s keyboard settings.

iPhones have featured text replacement as an option for years now, allowing users to make one word or phrase turn into something else entirely.

One iPhone owner has found an ingenious way to use the feature to help remember their favorite order at various fast food restaurants.

They took to Reddit to share how they did it which prompted quite a reaction in the process.

iPhone feature used to remember fast food orders

Shared on the iPhone subreddit, the user uploaded a screenshot showing that they “finally found a use for this feature.”

The text replacement screen is shown in the screenshot and reveals the various phrases used to help remember fast food orders.

They used phrases like “chipotleorder” and “mcdonaldsorder” that when typed, will instead reveal what they generally order from the restaurant.

Reddit: u/internet_humor

Users quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts as well, with many revealing how they managed to use the text replacement feature.

“I use mine for my email address. I have the keyword as “myemail” and it will auto fill with my email,” one user replied while another said they just use “@@” for the same thing.

Another commented: “This is brilliant. But also, I order something different every time haha so this probably won’t work for me lol.”

“I’m currently job hunting and use mine to quickly apply for jobs. @email, @number, @website, @linkedin to fill in all the usual fields that aren’t captured by Safari auto fill,” a third said.

This isn’t the only iPhone hack to go viral recently, either. On TikTok, a woman went viral after sharing an ingenious way to track their flight through iMessages.