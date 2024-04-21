Tech

As Nintendo cracks down on emulation one dares to stick around on iOS store

Tristan Stringer

A Nintendo emulation app remains on the front lines of Apple’s iOS store as competitors make a break for it. Fortune favors the bold or, in this case, retro gaming.

Due to pressure from the antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. and the EU’s Digital Market Act, Apple allowed retro game emulators onto the app store, making game emulation officially possible on the iPhone. However, since the change, few emulators have dared to stand in the line of fire with giant gaming companies like Nintendo, which appears to maintain a strict anti-emulation policy.

The game-hosting app “Delta” remains on the iOS store, available for iPhone users to download in certain regions. It allows for game emulation via sideloading game files onto your iPhone, which is possible with many websites hosting retro game files.

Sonic Advance 3 for the GameBoy Advance running on the Delta emulator

The Delta emulator, provided you can find the game files, can host many classic gaming titles, including games from the NES, SNES, Gameboy, GB Color, GB Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 64, and the Sega Genesis libraries. Some systems can be hosted natively, while others require a bios download rather than just the game files.

Delta states it’s also working on more consoles to add emulation for in the future. Whether it’ll remain on the iOS store that long is another story since Delta could be in the crosshairs of the companies behind the retro games it’s emulating.

