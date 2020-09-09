How to watch Apple Time Flies event: iPhone 12 rumors, iOS update, more

Apple’s September 15 virtual ‘Time Flies’ event is just around the corner, with some big announcements expected. Here’s everything you need to know.

Apple were tipped to announce the highly anticipated iPhone 12 range during their September 15 event. But a report from Bloomberg suggests that the technology giant will instead be dedicating an entirely separate conference to their flagship handset.

So, with a new iPhone reveal seemingly off the cards, what exactly can we expect from Apple’s September event? Well, per Bloomberg’s report, Apple is preparing both high-end and low-end Apple Watches, alongside a sleeker looking iPad with an edge-to-edge display.

The company is also working on a smaller HomePod and are considering venturing into the over-ear headphone market, following the success of their AirPods. Apple’s rumored Series 6 Watch was confirmed by Guilherme Rambo, who spotted the keyword in the metadata of the YouTube stream.

Apple’s Time Flies event: YouTube livestream

Apple will be hosting its Time Flies event on YouTube. The stream (embedded below) is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM (PT) / 1:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (BST) on September 15.

The virtual event is set to work in a similar capacity to Apple's WWDC 2020 that took place in June 2020.

Should their June event act as a benchmark of what to expect, the broadcast will likely showcase some of Apple’s finest innovations live from the Steve Jobs Theater.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b13xnFp_LJs

On top of an all-new, sleeker looking iPad, Apple Watch fans are expecting to see more health and fitness adaptations offered in the new series of watches. A watchOS 7 leak from 9to5Mac suggests that the Apple Watch Series 6 range will come with the capability to read oxygen saturation levels.

This comes as Apple continues to push the boundaries of their Watch’s health monitoring potential. While the hardware will be capable out of the box, it will require up-to-date software to perform such extensive tasks.

And indeed, Apple’s iOS 14, watchOS 7, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur and tvOS 14 are all expected to have their official release dates confirmed as part of the event. Of course, all of the above is entirely speculation, so be sure to tune in on September 15 to find out exactly what Apple has up their sleeve.