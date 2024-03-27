How to clean your Android & iPhone charging port

Wondering how to clean your phone’s charging port? Whether you’ve got an Android or iPhone, the method is still the same, and we’re here to walk you through it.

Most new iPhones and the best Android phones come with dust and water protection. An IP68 or IP67 rating is common on most flagship devices. However, they are still not fully resistant to dust and debris. Since all devices come with a charging port, it’s easy for dust or lint to clog it.

Every time you slide your phone into your pocket or a bag, it will be susceptible to fluff. If your phone’s charging port is dirty, it can affect charging speed or may stop your phone from charging at all.

What do you need to get started?

You only need a cocktail stick, toothpick, or any other thin item that you can poke into the port. Do not use a metal object, as it can scrape the internals of the port. Wood or plastic is preferable.

Using compressed air or a bulb syringe is also a good idea if you have it handy. However, avoid using hair dryers or similar products as they can overheat the smartphone and damage important components.

How to clean charging port on iPhone 14 and below

Apple

iPhone models with Lightning ports are easier to clean. You can swap back and forth without scraping against anything. Here’s how to do it. If you have a newer iPhone, refer to the section below.

Turn off your smartphone. Do not skip this step if you’re using a metal tool. Insert the toothpick or the tool of your choice inside your iPhone’s charging port. Start gently scraping or pulling out any debris in the port. Work on the sides of the port too, but don’t scrape hard against any metal charging connectors. Make sure you’re in a well-lit environment so you don’t accidentally scrape out something you’re not supposed to. When you’re done, turn on the iPhone and try plugging in the charging cable. Your phone should charge.

How to clean charging port on an Android phone or iPhone 15

Dexerto

Android phones come with USB-C ports, which have charging connectors in the middle. You’ll need to scrape around the charging connector to avoid any damage. Even the new iPhone 15 models come with USB-C ports, so you can follow these steps if you have one of them.