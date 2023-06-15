Hacker groups reportedly team up to destroy European Banks in ‘world’s biggest cyber attack’

Three pro-Russian hacker groups have allegedly joined forces to target European banks with a massive cyber attack.

KillNet, Anonymous Sudan and REvil reportedly uploaded a video announcing their threat to take down the entire European banking system.

According to reports, KillNet’s leader says preparations are already underway and the attack will begin very soon.

Cyberknow, a threat-tracking page, also posted about the alleged upcoming attacks, adding that hackers from the three groups had joined together for this campaign. They believe their first will be to paralyze the SWIFT payment system, which is commonly used for international payments.

KillNet, Anonymous Sudan and REvil join forces

In a video featuring the three groups, warnings were issued and the hacktivists each explained why they would launch the attack.

KillNet warned: “This is not a DDoS attack, the games are over. We call on all active groups to engage in destructive activity against the European banking system. No money, no weapons, no Kiev regime. This is the formula for the death of Nazism and it will work.”

They went on to add that society has “not seen such problems before.”

Additionally, Anonymous Sudan claimed the attack would be the “most powerful in the recent history of the world,” further warning that this would be something severe.

“When we strike, it will be too late to make amends.”

On June 15, CNN reported that US government agencies had been hit in a global cyberattack. It is not confirmed if this attack was linked to Russia-based hacking groups.

So far, it’s unclear if these are just empty threats, a prank or if a massive attack is actually planned. In any case, this whole fiasco could very well turn into a real-life Mr Robot situation if things go according to plan.

For more tech news, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto.